Kith's Strawberry Shortcake New Balance Dad Shoe Is a Sweet Celebration

When Kith and New Balance link up, dad shoe lovers everywhere rejoice. This time, the New York-based retailer is making an all-new sneaker silhouette to celebrate 15 years of Kith and New Balance.

Meet the Kith x New Balance 2011 sneaker, a brand-spanking-new dad shoe model that has some tangible bop to it, and is just the remedy for what's felt like a shortage of elderly footwear delights

The multi-panel upper features aspects of the NB 2002 while retaining enough ingenuity to stand alone in a sea of similarly suede New Balance dad shoes.

However, the real fun starts at the outsole, where things get bubbly, bouncy, and beautiful. Named after the year Kith was founded, the 2011 sneaker wears NB's segmented ABZORB-cushioned sole unit, which looks like a bunch of little pillows put together. Talk about comfort.

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In addition to the soft suede upper and baby pink panels, the 2011 wears cherry red laces, which ups the overall sweetness oozing from the gorgeous sneaker.

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Honestly, what better way to celebrate the 15-year anniversaries of Kith and New Balance than with a strawberry shortcake-colored sneaker? For those more into a matcha-type vibe, the NB 2011 also comes in a ceremonial-grade green colorway.

In addition to the 2011 sneaker, this celebratory release will include matching NB x Kith jerseys and windbreakers.

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