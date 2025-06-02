Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And just like that, Kith and New Balance are back with another collaboration, this time two spins on the classic 993 sneakers.

Revealed by Ronnie Fieg, Kith's New Balance 993 sneaker comes in two colorways, black and white. Both feature blue and orange splashes, resulting in slick Knicks-style color schemes, similar to the brand's other efforts.

These couldn't have arrived at a better time. Fieg is the NBA team's creative director, their very first one at that. And although the Knicks' historic season sadly came to an end just short of the finals, it was one of their best runs in recent years.

And eliminated or not, the stellar streak continues with these Knicks-flavored New Balance sneakers by Kith.

Kith hasn't announced when its latest New Balance 993 sneakers will drop. There's no better time than the present, so hopefully, we'll catch them very soon at Kith.

Either way, Kith and New Balance have been busy in the lab this spring and summer season. Earlier, the fashion brand helped debut New Balance's 2010 model, an all-new sneaker that goes hardcore on dadcore.

Now, the brands have a new sneaker for Knicks fans to wear next season, or whenever, if you're a true diehard.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
