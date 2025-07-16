A Floral Fruit Basket For the Feet

New Balance's fresh new sneaker silhouette looks juicy. Thanks, Kith.

The New Balance 204L sneaker is a new low-profile shoe that turns retro inspo into a slick lifestyle silhouette infused with just a touch of technical energy.

But it took Kith to take the New Balance 204L shoe from suave to sublime, emboldened by a dose of freshness.

Kith's take on the slim sneaker comes in three delightfully floral colors: A pink grapefruit hue, an icy blue, and a juicy orange. It's like a floral fruit basket for the foot. A summer lovin' sneaker gone fresh and floral.

This is such a triumph of transformation, in fact, that the all-new New Balance 204L sneaker's launch will be commemorated with a special floral installation at the Kith Women's flagship store in New York.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Give your sneakers while they're still here or something like that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If the juicy, bouquet-on-feet vibe isn't your strawberry jam, there is also a taupe “Mushroom” 204L colorway that is comparatively pared down but still quite delicious — hey, it's good enough for Rosalía.

New Balance even served the soon-to-be-huge 204L sneaker in a crisp "Linen" white, covering all imagineable sneaker bases from saturated to simple.

Kith's vivacious New Balance 204L sneaker will be available on the Kith website July 18, and the neutral 204L drops on the New Balance website July 30 for $110.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.