KSUBI Fixes a Feast for Pre-Fall 2023

Born in Australia in the late 90s, KSUBI has slowly risen to global star status over the past two decades, achieved with a helping hand from the fashion-savvy of the music industry, including Skepta, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, ASAP Ferg, and more.

As its star status has grown, so too has its global selling power, seeing it find a permanent home in the heart of London, all the while serving up collection after collection of gear that lives up to its rebellious name.

Now, as we look forward to the close of spring in the run-up to summer, KSUBI prepares for the seasonal transition beyond the horizon with the first drop of its Pre-Fall 2023 collection.

Pulling on the strings established in SS23, the Pre-Fall 2023 collection centers itself on the high energy of hedonism, celebrating a life lived at parties and on dance floors with gear that'll make you look the part.

Unsurprisingly, denim is the center point of the offering, as it's what KSUBI knows best.

The main focus of the denim line-up is distressed looks that riff on some of the brand's most desired silhouettes, such as ANTI K, bringing in new details and references that results in an adventurous finish.

It's not all about the denim, though, with t-shirts and shirting treated with a multitude of slick graphics, ranging from statement centerpieces to all over sublimation, while bold dye jobs creep throughout.

There's plenty to digest, even though this is only the first drop of the season – so head over to KSUBI to fix your eyes on what's available.