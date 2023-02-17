Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Forget Reality – Welcome to Ksubi's "Super Net"

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Ksubi
There's no better time to embark on a new journey than the front end of a new year, and for Ksubi, that means an escape from reality, stepping into the "Super Net" with the launch of its Spring 2023 collection.

The past few months have been quite the spectacle for Ksubi. Late last year, the Australian brand globally renowned for its denim offering set up shop in London, bringing its very best to the heart of the city – a first for the brand.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Since making the move across continents, Ksubi has taken the opportunity to cement itself as a real presence in the west with roundabout moves like connecting with Slawn to deliver a collaborative collection.

Next up? The brand's settling into a sweet spot between nostalgia and futurism to create a unique experience, a new reality, that sets a foundation for an era led by striking designs informed by a digital realm.

Building a bridge to connect Ksubi's global network, the Spring 2023 collection serves an amalgamation of pixelated florals, retro sportswear influence, and metaversal references, all brought together on a palette of custom dye treatments, key denim styles, cargo pants, and more.

Standout pieces within the Spring 2023 product selection include a monogrammed check pattern akin to a chess board remixed through a trippy filter and applied to cargo pants, a knitted vest, and a matching jacket, while a series of patches lay across a bomber jacket and jeans two-piece.

Best of all? The whole host of new products is already available to shop online. Get to it.

