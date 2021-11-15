Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Lady Gaga Promoted 'House of Gucci' Looking Like Donatella Versace

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Lady Gaga is continuing her House of Gucci tour and turning looks along the way.

Rivaled only by Jeremy Irons's anti-fashion 'fit, Gaga's on and off-screen style has been making headlines ever since she signed on to play Patrizia Reggiani, the power-hungry wife of Maurizio Gucci.

Most recently, the pop star-turned-actor attended House of Gucci's Italian premiere wearing... custom Versace couture.

A pretty bold move, considering the movie she's promoting.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Besides its obvious irony, Gaga's decision to wear Versace to a Gucci-centric event has me wondering: when will someone, anyone, cast Lady Gaga as Donatella Versace?

Now that the Chromatica singer has cut her teeth playing a fashion villain (anti-hero, perhaps?), it'd be quite the serve, so to speak, for her to play another figure in Italian luxury.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Gaga certainly looked the part in a corseted Versace column gown, cut with a leg-baring slit. Inspired by the house's Spring/Summer 1995 collection, the dress transforms her into a younger version of Donatella, more convincingly so than Ryan Murphy did to Penélope Cruz in American Crime Story season two.

In my book, Gaga and Donatella are two of the world's most important platinum blondes. And, judging from reactions to the House of Gucci trailer, Lady Gaga's Italian accent is already something of a phenomenon — wouldn't you love to see her adapt her already iconic inflection to Versace's low-pitch purr?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As for the rest of the Versace family, it's never too early to start manifesting your dream cast.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyHeavy Canvas Small Crossbody Tote Black
$70.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
PattaWord On The Street T-Shirt Fluoro Yellow
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceML408C Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • IKEA Is in Its House Party Era
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • A Low-Key Eyewear Artisan's High-Key Met Gala Debut
  • Why Weren’t Some of New York’s Foremost Black Designers at the Met Gala?
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now