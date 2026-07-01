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Coated In Redemption Red, Nike’s Signature Lifestyle Baller Is All Loved Up

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

If there's one player redefining the next generation of basketball, it's Juju Watkins. Her latest Nike collaboration is the very proof.

Meet the LeBron NXXT Gen By Juju "With Love."

shop LeBron NXXT Gen By Juju "With Love"

Like Juju herself, the LeBron NXXT Gen doesn't play by the rules. Equal parts expressive and performance-driven, it pairs a soft pastel palette with the kind of on-court technology you'd expect from the LeBron lineage. 

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Consider it a reminder that basketball sneakers don't have to sacrifice style for substance.

Beyond the colorway, the NXXT Gen is built for players who create space at will. Responsive cushioning delivers comfort exactly where it's needed, while the lightweight construction and grippy outsole keep every crossover and step-back feeling sharp. It's the kind of sneaker that moves as freely as the player it's inspired by. 

NIKE
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Perfecting a basketball sneaker to the player behind it is Nike’s forte. Time and time again, we’re delivered striking pairs with even better stories behind them.

In a sea of predictable performance shoes, the LeBron NXXT Gen By Juju "With Love" stands apart. Built for the next generation of playmakers, it's every bit as confident and uncompromising as Juju herself. Designed for those who turn movement into expression on every possession.

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LeBron NXXT Gen By Juju "With Love" is available for $170 on Nike's website.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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