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JuJu’s Latest Nike Baller Is the Definition of a Silver Lining

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

JuJu Watkins isn’t new to the Nike collab game. Her previous drops have always been a step ahead, unexpected colorways and just enough personality to make them feel like more than just another signature. 

But “Silver Lining,” her latest take on the LeBron NXXT Gen, is a different kind of flex.

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This isn’t just about performance on the court, though JuJu’s moves are as unpredictable as ever. It’s about the story she’s painting with every detail: embroidered doodles, roses for her roots, quilted florals on the lining, and her motto (“Don’t Move…Improve”) sketched right on the side. It’s JuJu’s vibe, top to bottom.

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What sets this one apart is how personal it feels, a true crossover between art and basketball, style and substance. Nike could have played it safe, but instead, they let JuJu steer the ship. 

The best part is, even with all these little motifs and quirks that make this her own beast, the colorway means it can fit into just about any sneaker rotation without so much as a second thought, or a desperate search for a matching fit.

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If you’re looking for a silver lining this season, you might as well lace it up.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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