Little Luxury Charms Are Still a Big Deal

It’s been approximately one year since Labubu infiltrated culture, turning kids and grown adults alike into frothy-mouthed fiends clamoring for limited-edition toys. For months, everyone who was anyone, from BLACKPINK’s Lisa to trend-chasing normies, clipped the fuzzy “it”-thing to bags and keychains.

The Labubu was a low-barrier, high-reward portal into the clankity world of bag charm accessories, an integral facet of every fashion brand, given that they’re among the cheapest points of entry alongside fragrances and sunglasses. We declared 2024 the year of the trinket, blissfully unaware that 2025’s Labububble would expand the appeal of this accessory well beyond anything we could’ve imagined.

People had been clipping accessories to their bags long before anyone ever uttered the word “Labubu,” but it was these fuzzy creatures that opened the floodgates of charm culture to a new class of converts. Sure, even if most people wouldn’t be caught dead toting a Labubu on their tote nowadays, there are still a wealth of options at every price point for those looking to add a bit of zest to their backpacks and bags.

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I literally stopped mid-scroll earlier at the sight of Bottega Veneta’s ridiculously funny $750 pencil charm, made from Intreccio nappa leather, which then sent me into a rabbit hole of browsing all the eye-wateringly expensive little accessories from every imaginable luxury label. None are more absurd than that big pencil, but there’s the $640 Hermès Horse, sold out online in both colors, the $415 Celine Apple, and Jonathan Anderson’s absurdist selection of Dior trinkets, ranging from the $1,100 Lucky Horse (luxury brands have never met a horse girl they couldn’t woo) to the only-affordable-by-comparison $690 Jardin d'Atelier thimble full of flowers.

Of course, more affordable options, like Coach’s $95 cherry charm, are as popular with Gen Z as the brand’s resurgent bags. There are even shoe charms — charms for shoes, that is, although there are also shoe-shaped charms — with both Nike and Miu Miu releasing sneakers laced with little trinkets over the past two years, including a single red ceramic bead attached to artist Tom Sachs’ "Bricolage" General Purpose Shoes.

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Last year was big for trinketmaxxers, but 2026 is even bigger: search interest for bag charms spiked in February — likely driven by the sight of Kylie Jenner’s Birkin accessorized with $10,000 worth of diamond charms — while the wholesale retailer JOOR reported a 12-fold increase in the tiny accessories in 2025.

This boom in bag charms aligns with a broader shift from “quiet luxury” to a kind of loud individualism, where a little charm can go a long way toward personalizing your style. As Brain Dead co-founder Kyle Ng said at the release of his Coach collab earlier this year: “Charms [feel] like a great graphic element that could feel more dimensional than just print or embroidery.”

The price of luxury goods has far outpaced their quality and sales have nosedived across the industry, yet fashion remains as tied to pop culture as ever. And as consumers seek to buy into a brand, the old adage I’ve just made up remains true: Trends come and go, but trinkets are forever.

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