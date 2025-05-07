After Bag Charms, Are Lace Jewels the Next Big Thing? Nike Sure Thinks So

Nike is set to release a bejeweled, "Light Bone” version of its evergreen Air Force 1 this summer. Woven into the laces of this monochromatic sneaker is a trio of blingy charms, glistening vibrantly against the shoe's off-white base color.

Whether put to use as triplets, or as singular accentuations, the pink, emerald, and sparkly Swoosh gems each make a compelling case for what might be the imminent reign of lace jewels.

For Nike alone, this marks just one of many recent attempts at applying the bag charm craze to footwear. And, from where I stand, said attempts are really trying to claim authority over the latter's momentum.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's newest NIGO collab, for instance, features golden pendants. Meanwhile, its recent Air Jordan 4 came with a good-luck Jumpman talisman; Bode's Astrograbbers were hung with a brass-like football ornament; and fellow AF1 offshoots were decked in tropical trinkets, or had a whimsily wooden mushroom dangling off the side of them, respectively.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And that's just Nike. Let's not forget ROA's bauble-speckled hiking boots, Vans’ custom pearly bow LowPros, the Coach Soho's maxi-charms, Miu Miu's tassel laces, or Cecilie Bahnsen's flower-covered ASICS — to name a few.

Is all this a matter of soon picking between jewelry up top versus ice below the knee? Is this but another outgrowth of wardrobe personalization? Or is this a recession indicator, even, and an indulgence in smaller, flashy pleasantries in times of unease?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Whatever the reason behind it all, lace jewels are a trend-apparent you'll find easier to get behind than avoid, it seems. Especially if you're a fan of Nike.