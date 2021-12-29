We Just Found Your Shorts Grail for SS22

Brand: Maison Margiela

Season: SS22

Key Pieces: The bandana print shorts are the most eye-catching piece in a collection that is relatively understated, as is characteristic of Maison Margiela.

Release Date: Available now

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela’s SS22 collection has just landed at Highsnobiety Shop. The first drop comprises a range of apparel, accessories, and footwear. While the classic Ankle Tabi Boot is part of the drop, it’s the bandana shorts that stand out as the crown jewel this time around.

The shorts immediately catch your eye, thanks to their bandana print, which reminds strongly of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics. The base color of the shorts is a versatile navy blue, with black and white patterns repeating across the entirety of the shorts. The pair features a high waist, outfitted with a wrap waist belt with buckle closure situated at the side. Four pockets including side pockets and flap pockets with button fastening provide you with ample space for carrying everyday essentials.

In addition to the shorts, the first drop of Maison Margiela’s SS22 collection comprises a multicolored scarf, the aforementioned Tabi Boots, and a leather coin and cardholder.

