Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

We Just Found Your Shorts Grail for SS22

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Style

Brand: Maison Margiela

Season: SS22

Key Pieces: The bandana print shorts are the most eye-catching piece in a collection that is relatively understated, as is characteristic of Maison Margiela.

Release Date: Available now

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Sold Out
Maison MargielaBandana Short Indigo Blue
$910.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Editor’s Notes: Maison Margiela’s SS22 collection has just landed at Highsnobiety Shop. The first drop comprises a range of apparel, accessories, and footwear. While the classic Ankle Tabi Boot is part of the drop, it’s the bandana shorts that stand out as the crown jewel this time around.

The shorts immediately catch your eye, thanks to their bandana print, which reminds strongly of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics. The base color of the shorts is a versatile navy blue, with black and white patterns repeating across the entirety of the shorts. The pair features a high waist, outfitted with a wrap waist belt with buckle closure situated at the side. Four pockets including side pockets and flap pockets with button fastening provide you with ample space for carrying everyday essentials.

In addition to the shorts, the first drop of Maison Margiela’s SS22 collection comprises a multicolored scarf, the aforementioned Tabi Boots, and a leather coin and cardholder.

Shop the rest of the drop below.

Sold out
Maison MargielaScarf Multi
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Maison MargielaTabi Ankle Boot Black
$930.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Maison MargielaCoin and Card Holder Black
$250.00
Available in:
Sold out
Shop More Maison Margiela Here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's First-Ever Shoes, Remade the Margiela Way
  • Salomon Clothing Hi-Tech Enough for the Trails, Formal Enough for the Office
  • The Secret Horsepower of Margiela's Latest Leather Bag
  • Is There Anything More (or Less) Gloriously Margiela Than a GORE-TEX Button-up?
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
What To Read Next
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • The First Sign of VanMoof's New Era: The McLaren of e-Bikes
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now