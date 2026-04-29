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ASICS' Beefy New Dad Shoe Is Big, Blue & Bad AF

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
ASICS
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ASICS is in a whole new era — but it looks the same. Walk with me here. The “Blue Coast” Gel-Kinetic 2.0 is a classic dad shoe, the type of thing ASICS has been perfecting since 1949. 

But now, ASICS has found itself in the prime position for a comeback as the ultimate off-kilter dad shoe. It’s an elderly shoe summer because ASICS said so.

shop asics Gel-Kinetic 2.0 here

The Gel-Kinetic 2.0 is a brand-new sneaker model that wears all of the beloved features ASICS' aficionados have come to know and love. It has a breathable mesh upper, gel pods at the outsole and ASICS' signature tiger stripe branding throughout.

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Available on the ASICS website for $243, the Gel-Kinetic sneaker is a manifestation of the perfect understated dad shoe. 

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While New Balance and Nike have cornered large pockets of the market, ASICS' dad shoes exist as the perfect "IYKYK" sneaker.

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Oversaturation aside, ASICS has built a trusted reputation in the dad shoe game and is largely regarded as one of the best in the biz where OG dad shoes are concerned. 

Now, there are certain sneakers under the ASICS umbrella that have reached superstar shoe status, like the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 SD and its coveted variants. These flat little gems have weasled their way into the mainstream, reaching Samba-levels of popularity and general slimness. But where true ASICS are concerned, big and bold sneakers take the cake.

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And even if some of ASICS' slimmer sneakers are having a moment in the sun, the chunksters are what really laid the groundwork for ASICS' current revival.

In any case, a rising tide lifts all ships, and for the “Blue Coast” Gel-Kinetic 2.0, this is a very good thing.

shop asics here

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Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
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