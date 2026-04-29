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High-Tech Birkenstocks Are a Wake-up Call to Touch Grass

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
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Birkenstock is rightfully lauded for supremely good sandals made of organic materials like suede, cork, and leather. But just because Birkenstocks are comfortable, doesn't mean that you should get so comfortable with its product line that you take it for granted.

The high-tech Birkenstocks deserve love, too. And Birk's Mogami Terra Tec ought to be a wake-up call.

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Recalling the style that debuted with British militaria label Maharishi last year, the Mogami Terra Tec is not only the latest in Birkenstock's undersung series of near-waterproof trek sandals but it very well may be the greatest.

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The shape is familiar, utilizing the three-strap system inextricable from the Birkenstock Milano, but the details are new. Whereas the original Mogami Terra sports a hook-and-loop heel strap, the Terra Tec subs in a backstrap for an even more adjustable fit.

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Small tweak, subtle update, basically perfect go-anywhere summer shoe.

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And yes, this isn't really "high-tech," I'll admit — the synthetic Birko-Flor material and polyurethane sole aren't anything new for Birk — but this is a company so devoted to the old school that a webbing strap actually is kinda cutting edge. And side by side with the OGs, the Terra Tec does look kinda radical. Kinda.

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Really, the best thing about the new Terra Tec isn't that it radically changes an existing Birkenstock style but that it's a timely reminder that Birkenstock is more than the old favorites. Consider this your wake-up call.

And I mean, they're a favorite for a reason, but there's so much more going on with Birk these days. Sporty Bostons! Shearling slides! Brutalist Mary Janes!

There's nothing wrong with the Arizona — as if! — but there's also so much more great Birken-stuff happening that, especially as every other shoe brand races to keep up with Birkenstock, it pays to tune in. High-tech Birks are just the start.

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