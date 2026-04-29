Salomon's Collapsible Recovery Clog Goes Off Trail

After paving the way for trails and hikes abound, Salomon is ready for a little rest and recovery with the RX Moc 3.0 Nomad. And honestly, considering Salomon's contributions to the hiking shoe game, it deserves to take a load off.

But it's still not slacking on the style front. The RX Moc 3.0 Nomad is a recovery slip-on designed for the après-hike side of things with outdoor swag in mind.

Made with lightweight mesh and durable nylon, the RX Moc 3.0 Nomad, available on the Salomon website for $110, is a breathable stepper that maintains the outdoorsy aura for which Salomon is known. But unlike some of the real hard hitters in the Salomon lineup, like the rugged XT-6 or the XA PRO 3D that look ready to tear up a trail or two, this slip-on just screams ease.

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But what the RX Moc 3.0 Nomad lacks in athletic prowess, it more than makes up for in its dynamic disposition. See, this isn't a regular clog, it's a hybrid clog.

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At the back, the RX Moc 3.0 Nomad sports a collapsible heel, allowing the shoe to be worn as both a proper clog and a slip-on.

This easy-wear method is something Salomon has done before with mule-ish darlings like the collaborative MM6 Maison Margiela XT-4 mule or the slip-on Techsonic hybrid clog. Beyond being a great design choice, this feature is extremely convenient.

The last thing anyone wants to do after a gnarly hike is wrestle to get a shoe on. Salomon really thought of everything with this one.

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