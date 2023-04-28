Sign up to never miss a drop
Marine Serre’s New Sneaker Is Made for Moonwalking

in SneakersWords By Ana Calderon

It goes without saying that sneakers have become a pivotal piece in the luxury sphere. Along with the big houses, up-and-coming designers have been bringing their take on the causal silhouette, and Marine Serre is now one of them.

The brand’s RTW garments have rocketed in popularity in its relatively short existence. Now, it ventures into footwear design with these Marine Serre Sneakers.

If you keep up to date with the fashion industry, Marine Serre’s Crescent Moon print has become a daily fixture of your Instagram feed. While the brand's signature motif has gained a lot of hype throughout the years, the French designer has a whole world of innovative designs deserving attention, too.

Keeping her vision for sustainability as the backbone for every piece, the 28-year-old experiments with patchwork, fabric manipulation, and prints. Now, Serre is channeling a new future for the brand with the latest sneaker drop.

The Marine Serre sneaker is composed of calf leather and upcycled materials. It looks to a sleek silhouette thanks to its squared toe box and minimal detailing. The brand's signature motif looms over the shoe’s sole unit. To contrast the black suede and leather paneling, the label’s Crescent Moon is showcased in white at the trainer's sidewall.

In her so-far short but successful stint in the industry, Marine Serre is one young designer that has won our hearts. This sneaker drop proves that the brand is still navigating new avenues, and we couldn't be more excited. As we eagerly await the next Marine Serre Sneaker drop, moonwalk through spring and summer in this pair of kicks.

Shop the Marine Serre MS-Rise 22 Sneakers below.

