Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike Just Dragged a Football Legend Out of the Vault & Onto the Pitch

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike's R9 comeback is on a roll with collaborations, most recently teamed up with Patta, now it's making more moves, and it just keeps on getting better.

Introducing its next iteration, Nike Cryoshot Mercurial Vapor R9 “Ronaldo”

shop nike Cryoshot

Thankfully, this isn’t just another retro nod, it’s a full-on tribute to one of football’s most legendary boots. Nike takes the DNA of Ronaldo Nazário’s iconic Mercurial from the ’98 World Cup and reimagines it for today’s lifestyle-obsessed crowd.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The result? A sneaker that feels speedy even when you’re standing still, packed with unmistakable R9 details that real fans will clock in a heartbeat.

NIKE
1 / 3

Forget performance specs and pitch talk, this is football nostalgia reworked for the street. Every curve and color hits like a highlight reel, making it clear Nike’s not just reminiscing, but rewriting the playbook for what a football-inspired sneaker can be.

With the World Cup looming, this release proves Nike’s archive is still the best place to find the next big thing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike Cryoshot Mercurial Vapor R9 “Ronaldo” is due to be released later this summer on Nike's website.

shop nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Dark & Dashing AF1 Is a Straight-up Dog
  • There’s Nothing "Mid" About This Chocolatey Stallion
  • Kith’s Knicks-Flavored Air Max Is Bigger Than the Game
  • Nike Just Bottled NYC Nightlife in a Moody Skate Sneaker
  • From Nike to Salomon, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
What To Read Next
  • CUPRA and 032c Designed A Car Cover for the Culture
  • Nike's Dark & Dashing AF1 Is a Straight-up Dog
  • Nike Just Dragged a Football Legend Out of the Vault & Onto the Pitch
  • This Is the World’s Most Advanced Mary Jane
  • There’s Nothing "Mid" About This Chocolatey Stallion
  • This Minimal Wood Chair Was Built to Waste Nothing
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now