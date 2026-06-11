Nike Just Dragged a Football Legend Out of the Vault & Onto the Pitch

Nike's R9 comeback is on a roll with collaborations, most recently teamed up with Patta, now it's making more moves, and it just keeps on getting better.

Introducing its next iteration, Nike Cryoshot Mercurial Vapor R9 “Ronaldo”

Thankfully, this isn’t just another retro nod, it’s a full-on tribute to one of football’s most legendary boots. Nike takes the DNA of Ronaldo Nazário’s iconic Mercurial from the ’98 World Cup and reimagines it for today’s lifestyle-obsessed crowd.

The result? A sneaker that feels speedy even when you’re standing still, packed with unmistakable R9 details that real fans will clock in a heartbeat.

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Forget performance specs and pitch talk, this is football nostalgia reworked for the street. Every curve and color hits like a highlight reel, making it clear Nike’s not just reminiscing, but rewriting the playbook for what a football-inspired sneaker can be.

With the World Cup looming, this release proves Nike’s archive is still the best place to find the next big thing.

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The Nike Cryoshot Mercurial Vapor R9 “Ronaldo” is due to be released later this summer on Nike's website.

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