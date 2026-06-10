There’s Nothing "Mid" About This Chocolatey Stallion

The Air Jordan 1 Mid has a long, calculated history of adopting the greatest hits of its taller sibling. Jordan Brand has mastered the art of filtering down hyped color blockings from the High OG archives into the mid-top rotation, making elusive aesthetics a lot more accessible. The new Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Palomino looks back at one of the brand's most celebrated modern palettes.

If the deep brown and black arrangement looks instantly familiar, it's because it draws a straight line back to the sought-after Air Jordan 1 High OG Palomino that dropped back in late 2023, keeping the earth-toned momentum alive and well.

Constructed with a smooth leather base, the pair outfits its overlays and iconic Swoosh in the titular Palomino brown, juxtaposed against crisp black underlays. A hit of familiar University Red animates the Jumpman branding on the tongue and the Wings logo on the collar, adding a vibrant punch of energy to an otherwise understated canvas.

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Underneath, the sneaker opts for a softened Phantom off-white midsole to anchor the heavily contrasted upper, rounding out the design with a matching Palomino rubber outsole.

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Since the arrival of Travis Scott’s foundational Cactus Jack collaborations, the footwear industry has fixated on rich, organic earth tones; a trend that clearly isn’t running out of steam any time soon.

By trading sterile sportswear colors for a moody, sepia-toned palette, silhouettes succeed in shedding some of their OG sportswear roots, in this case basketball heritage, to become highly versatile lifestyle staples.

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