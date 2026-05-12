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Nike’s Hottest Air Max Is Literally the Blueprint

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Air Max 95 is a certified classic, still selling out 30 years after its debut. According to an upcoming release, it's also the blueprint.

Nike's newest Air Max 95 Big Bubble sneaker follows a nice blue color scheme, which is surprisingly called "Multicolor." It features clean navy layers, one of which showcases blueprint-style drawings. The same graphics also appear on the outsole.

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The Air Max 95 sneaker has truly been feeling the blues (in a good way) here lately. The sportswear has revealed many nice-looking blue pairs, ranging from the OG "Slate" colorway to the "Scorpion" shoes doing their best "Tiffany" impression.

The "Multicolor" pairs speak to the model's influence over the years, having inspired skate renditions, all-new Air Max models, and even Yu-Gi-Oh! versions called the Air Muscle (Nike brought them to life in 2025).

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It literally is the blueprint.

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The new blue Air Max 95 sneaker is already available at some overseas Nike stores, like Nike South Africa, which sells them for roughly $225.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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