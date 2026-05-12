New Balance's High Tech Dad Shoe Isn't Trying to Impress You. Still It Will

New Balance and a good dad shoe go hand in hand at this point.

The 1906R sums up that theory without even trying. With its panels, techy bits and chunky underbody, it’s got just the right amount of retro running DNA and modern attitude. It's simply a sneaker that gets the job done. Hence, the dad label.

It’s not trying to make a statement or elbow its way into the latest trend cycle. This is just New Balance doing what it does best: solid design, comfortable build, and an attitude that doesn’t need a backstory.

The 1906 collection looks good, regardless of colorway or texture, and doesn’t ask for much more than that. In this one’s case, the subtle pop of pink is the cherry on top.

New Balance 1 / 3

Ultimately, you grab a pair because they work, with jeans, with sweats, with whatever’s on the floor. No fuss, no drama. Sometimes, that’s all you really need. The 1906R proves you can keep things simple and still get it right.

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Now that’s a dad sneaker.

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