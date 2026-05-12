Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance's High Tech Dad Shoe Isn't Trying to Impress You. Still It Will

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

New Balance and a good dad shoe go hand in hand at this point. 

The 1906R sums up that theory without even trying. With its panels, techy bits and chunky underbody, it’s got just the right amount of retro running DNA and modern attitude. It's simply a sneaker that gets the job done. Hence, the dad label.

shop new balance 1906R

It’s not trying to make a statement or elbow its way into the latest trend cycle. This is just New Balance doing what it does best: solid design, comfortable build, and an attitude that doesn’t need a backstory. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The 1906 collection looks good, regardless of colorway or texture, and doesn’t ask for much more than that. In this one’s case, the subtle pop of pink is the cherry on top.

New Balance
1 / 3

Ultimately, you grab a pair because they work, with jeans, with sweats, with whatever’s on the floor. No fuss, no drama. Sometimes, that’s all you really need. The 1906R proves you can keep things simple and still get it right. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now that’s a dad sneaker. 

shop new balance

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Breezy Ballet Flat Is the King of Duality
  • New Balance's Legendary Dad Shoe Is Officially Summer Ready
  • New Balance's Clean Dad Sneaker Made an Old Grey Outfit New Again
  • New Balance’s American Dad Shoe Looks Blue-tiful Under the Moonlight
What To Read Next
  • This Gussied-up adidas Samba Dress Shoe Is Top of Its Class
  • Old People Make Everything Look Cooler
  • 20 Years After Santal 33, Does Le Labo Still Smell Like Cool?
  • These Skaters Turned a 1995 Honda Van Into a Wild Salomon (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Stone Island Sets Sail for SS '026
  • After Birkenstock's Best Clog Turned 50, It Turns Inside-Out (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now