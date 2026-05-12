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Nike’s Flamin’ Air Max Is a Real Heater

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Is it hot in here, or is it just Nike's newest Air Max Plus VII? Let's go with the latter option for 200, Alex.

Nike has fired up a new pair of Air Max Plus VIIs, dressed in the famous "Fire Red" colorway. Some previous "Fire Red" shoes have featured primarily white designs with fiery red and black accents. But Nike's Air Max sneaker cranks up the heat even more.

Shop Nike Air Max Plus

A scorched pattern strikes the signature dotted mesh uppers, while the rest of the shoe gets splashed with red, black, and campfire orange accents. Underfoot, Nike's Tuned Air beams in red, putting a little more fire in this release's step.

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Since returning to the sneaker game in 2025, the Air Max Plus VII has featured both classic and fresh designs. It's also lived the life of a trail shoe (well, dressed like one at least). It's also been a Kylian Mbappé shoe.

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Those previous drops were good. But the Air Max Plus VII "Fire Red" is easily the hottest yet.

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And right now, the Air Max sneaker is up for grabs on Nike Indonesia's website for around $175.

Shop Nike

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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