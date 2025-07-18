Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Matty Matheson Bought His Toothbrush on eBay

Written by Claire Landsbaum in Culture

By now, we’re all doing resale. But one man is doing it differently. 

Matty Matheson is known for his roles on The Bear and as a sort of transcendent celebrity chef. Although, as Sam Hockley-Smith elucidated in our Frontpage, he’s much more than that: a vegetable farmer, a punk rocker. It turns out he’s also an eBay hound. 

“Traveling as much as I do, eBay is always there for me,” he says. “You’re sad, you’re happy, you want to spend. Living beyond my means on eBay is kind of my main goal every day.” 

Most recently, he bought “seven or eight” vintage red flannels, along with a baseball glove — he and his son have started playing — and a Louisville Slugger signed by Bo Jackson. He regularly searches for ‘80s white Hanes T-shirts, as well as socks and underwear, which you can get for “really cheap.” Even “lowkey a couple of toothbrushes.” 

“Seeing what's out there on eBay is really nice,” Matheson adds. “You know, recycle, reuse. I'm a big fan of vintage in every part of my life. Like if my toothbrush is from eBay, my underwear is from eBay, my shirt, I feel like I'm doing something that's a little more gentle to society.” 

