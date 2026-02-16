When Did Merrell’s Grandpa Clog Get So Advanced?

The Merrell Jungle Moc is an exemplary example of a grandad shoe. The orthopedic slip-on with a bulbous cushioned sole is one step more elderly than a dad shoe, which is typically a chunky runner. But that’s the Jungle Moc’s whole charm: it’s a shoe so old-school in its quest for comfort-first functionality that it's cool almost by accident. In that sense, it recalls the appeal of the Mephisto Match sneaker and the Camper Pelotas.

The Jungle Moc is the grandaddy of all outdoorsy clogs, debuting in 1998 as a recovery silhouette. However, the 20-year-old shoe’s new younger sibling is decidedly futuristic.

In fact, the new Merrell Jungle Trek Moc is so new-school that it’s difficult to see any remnants of its forefather in the design.

While still a chunky clog, the Jungle Trek Moc is streamlined so the curvaceous sole unit reads sportier plus the nubuck leather upper is replaced by breathable mesh with thermoplastic polyurethane no-sew overlays.

It’s advanced stuff for any shoe, but for an icon of mature footwear like the Jungle Moc, it’s practically sci-fi-level tech.

There’s logic behind all these modern materials, too. The sock-like upper is easier to slip into and the mesh grants the shoe added breathability. However, it does mean that this version isn’t waterproof, unlike the leather OG, which is a slight technical downgrade.

This upgraded Jugle Moc, available now for $120, might look the part but as soon as there’s a downpour, you’ll learn that grandpa knows best.

