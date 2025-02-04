Even Merrell’s Hiking Clog Wears Woven a Bottega Weave

Merrell’s Moab 2 Slide, a sturdy hiking boot transformed into an outdoorsy mule, has undergone a further style mutation: the shoe has a new, luxurious leather look.

Covering the Moab 2’s backless upper, strands of hairy suede and pebbled leather interact as they’re woven between each other.

It's a delicately woven construction you wouldn't traditionally expect from Merrell, an expert in rugged outdoor boots and cutting-edge trail sneakers, even if it is part of Merrell’s more fashion-leaning 1TRL line.

It’s something we’re far more accustomed to seeing from Italian luxury giant Bottega Veneta.

Abovetheclouds 1 / 4

Although Bottega didn’t invent the traditional practice of woven leather, Bottega's focus on the technique has made it synonymous with this kind of craft. As a brand that rarely deploys logos, its woven intrecciato pattern makes for an important motif, an IFYKYK signifier of the brand.

And the popularity of Bottega’s intrecciato has seemingly sparked a woven footwear boom.

Timberland recently produced woven leather boots while Vans made woven skate shoes, both featuring a distinct Bottega flavour. Meanwhile, Supreme has also been creating its own “intrecciato” bags.

While none of these are one-to-one dupes, they are a good alternative to splashing big bucks on Bottega.