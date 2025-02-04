Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Even Merrell’s Hiking Clog Wears Woven a Bottega Weave

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Merrell’s Moab 2 Slide, a sturdy hiking boot transformed into an outdoorsy mule, has undergone a further style mutation: the shoe has a new, luxurious leather look.

Covering the Moab 2’s backless upper, strands of hairy suede and pebbled leather interact as they’re woven between each other. 

It's a delicately woven construction you wouldn't traditionally expect from Merrell, an expert in rugged outdoor boots and cutting-edge trail sneakers, even if it is part of Merrell’s more fashion-leaning 1TRL line

It’s something we’re far more accustomed to seeing from Italian luxury giant Bottega Veneta. 

Although Bottega didn’t invent the traditional practice of woven leather, Bottega's focus on the technique has made it synonymous with this kind of craft. As a brand that rarely deploys logos, its woven intrecciato pattern makes for an important motif, an IFYKYK signifier of the brand. 

And the popularity of Bottega’s intrecciato has seemingly sparked a woven footwear boom.

Timberland recently produced woven leather boots while Vans made woven skate shoes, both featuring a distinct Bottega flavour. Meanwhile, Supreme has also been creating its own “intrecciato” bags

While none of these are one-to-one dupes, they are a good alternative to splashing big bucks on Bottega.

