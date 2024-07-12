Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Merrell's Killer Clog Makes for a Pretty Amazing Boot

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Merrell's Hydro Moc was the singular shoe of the moment a few years back. Now that the squishy rubber clog is a no-brainer mainstay, Merrell is mutating it into all sorta wild new forms, like the Hydro Moc Next Gen Boot SE.

It sounds self-explanatory from the name but the Merrell Hydro Moc boot is actually even wilder than it might seem.

This is a tall rubber slip-on that almost more recalls Bottega Veneta's viral Puddle Boot than Merrell's campsite mule.

In fact, despite all the recent Merrell innovation that's been released as of late, the Merrell Hydro Moc's boot form is possibly the nuttiest thing to come out of the advanced Merrell 1TRL line in some time.

The Hydro Moc Next Gen, mind you, is a solid upgrade in itself, chunking up the original Hydro Moc and cutting off the heel.

But the Hydro Moc Next Gen Boot goes even further into the outré, realizing a giant rubber shape that's quite imposing and no less cool.

The shoe drops for the Fall/Winter 2024 season, part of a crazy collection packed with wild Merrell greatness and, honestly, it might not even be the most out-there shoe in the entire line.

But with Merrell making some satisfying strides in laceless shoe design as of late, the Hydro Moc Boot feels terrifically fitting, even if it does take some getting used to.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications.
