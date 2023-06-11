Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Motorola's Razr Is All Grown Up!

Written by Sam Cole in Design

In the same what that the sneaker industry has its icons in the Nike Air Force 1, adidas Samba, Air Max 95, and so on, telecommunications boasts plenty of iconic designs of its own. Sure, the Apple iPhone might be the "standard," but lest we forget the days of the Blackberry and BBM, or the early 2000s icon, the Motorola Razr.

While I'll probably be the last person to piece together a list of the most iconic phones of all time, as a 90s baby, I'm well aware of the Razr's legacy.

When it comes to flip phones, none feel quite as iconic as the Motorola Razr, which makes every new iteration of the device a welcomed one.

Sure, they might not possess the magic that made the original so special (it's hard to match the energy of an era beyond itself), but its advancements serve as a testament to the standards set by the original.

2023's take on the Razr, the Razr+ 2023, packs a punch as an industry first.

How? This nifty little flip phone boasts the biggest ever external display – a 3.6" pOLED – on a flip, allowing instant access to all your apps without needing to use the main display. When opened, the phone reveals a large 6.9" pOLED display.

A far cry from the Razrs of old, this $999 banger also includes a 12MP standard camera and a 13MP ultra-wide + macro camera, while the front packs a 32MP selfie camera.

The new Motorola Razr+ 2023 is available to preorder online now.

