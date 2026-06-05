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Don’t Underestimate This World Cup Underdog’s Style

Written by Tom Barker in Style
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Kappa occupies an interesting space in football. It doesn’t outfit any major teams, yet continues to be the go-to name for the world’s most stylish teams. It has the power to pluck an underdog from relative obscurity, like a semi-professional Spanish side or a middling team from Greece’s third tier, and bring it prominence through downright tasteful on-pitch outfits alone. And this talent even extends to international football.

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While the big dogs of sportswear long ago unveiled their dozen-or-so kits for the 2026 World Cup, Kappa is getting there a little later, releasing a single entry for the biggest tournament of world football. 

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Nobody has Tunisia down as a potential World Cup winner — in the six times Tunisia has qualified for the World Cup, it’s only won three games — but Kappa is at least putting it in the conversation for best-dressed squad. 

This year, the North African country will hit the pitch in a white home strip with center-aligned badges and a subtle grey pattern on the sleeves, re-created in red for the away kit while the third option is all-black with a V-neck and red detailing.

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As always, Kappa shoots it in a way that looks more like a fashion editorial than a sports campaign, but it’s the casualwear where the fashion really starts.

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Polo shirts, tees, and track jackets are all emblazoned with purposefully-too-big “TUNISIA” lettering covering the top of the chest. It looks like something you’d pick up from a tourist stall circa 2001 (complimentary).

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That’s the kind of distinct retro feel Kappa has mastered. And the campaign, modelled by streetwear-clad locals alongside football-crazed kids, only adds to the charm of it all.

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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