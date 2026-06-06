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ASICS Made Its Strong Looking Dad Shoe Unreasonably Cute

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

ASICS rarely pivot from its already perfected techy dad shoe, and to be fair, why would they? But when it does a collab, it does it right.

The GEL-CUMULUS 16 “Griff Black” is proof that sometimes even the most chunky, trail-ready shoes could do with a touch of whimsy.

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Griff, the British singer-songwriter, has thankfully covered that. New tweaks like glossy overlays, ruffled edges, optional ribbon laces, and a mesh upper that balances retro runner with just enough “future dad” energy have all been thrown in the mix creating a damn chic sneaker. 

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But at its core, it’s still all about the reliable comfort and quiet confidence ASICS has built a reputation for.

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This isn’t a sneaker that’s screaming for attention. Instead, it’s the kind you wear on a long run, or light stroll, either way, you’ll look like you’ve got your act together in these stompers.

The all-black colorway keeps things understated, the vibe is low-key, and you already know it’ll work with everything in your closet. Plus, the contrasting off white on the laces and behind them are working wonders. Taking a strong looking shoe and making it discreetly pretty.

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ASICS isn’t chasing trends or reinventing the wheel, but with collabs like this, they’re just letting everyone else try to catch up.

shop asics gel culumus
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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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