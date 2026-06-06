ASICS Made Its Strong Looking Dad Shoe Unreasonably Cute

ASICS rarely pivot from its already perfected techy dad shoe, and to be fair, why would they? But when it does a collab, it does it right.

The GEL-CUMULUS 16 “Griff Black” is proof that sometimes even the most chunky, trail-ready shoes could do with a touch of whimsy.

Griff, the British singer-songwriter, has thankfully covered that. New tweaks like glossy overlays, ruffled edges, optional ribbon laces, and a mesh upper that balances retro runner with just enough “future dad” energy have all been thrown in the mix creating a damn chic sneaker.

But at its core, it’s still all about the reliable comfort and quiet confidence ASICS has built a reputation for.

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This isn’t a sneaker that’s screaming for attention. Instead, it’s the kind you wear on a long run, or light stroll, either way, you’ll look like you’ve got your act together in these stompers.

The all-black colorway keeps things understated, the vibe is low-key, and you already know it’ll work with everything in your closet. Plus, the contrasting off white on the laces and behind them are working wonders. Taking a strong looking shoe and making it discreetly pretty.

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ASICS isn’t chasing trends or reinventing the wheel, but with collabs like this, they’re just letting everyone else try to catch up.

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