Highsnobiety
The Liminal Space of Outerwear

Written by Maximilian Migowski in StyleThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

Nothing, and I mean nothing beats the thrill of early autumnal outerwear. When it’s cool enough to throw over a jacket, but not so cold as to force you into disfiguring down puffers, is and will forever be the sweet-spot temperature for men’s fashion.

Call it in-limbo, call it transitional, call it liminal space or pre-fall: whatever the name of this meteorologic period, it’s a welcome reinstatement of layered dressing, and the endless options that entails. 

Focusing for now on the upper half of what constitutes the season’s wardrobe, MR PORTER had us pick from its vast selection of exceptional pieces for when it’s cold but sunny, gray but mild. 

Workwear blousons? Check. Wooly zip-up cardigans? Check. Waxed anoraks? Are you even actually asking anymore? 

Is It a Shirt or a Sweater or a Jacket? Yes!

Let’s ease in, shall we? Anything knit, be it buttoned, zipped or a pullover, is a great place to start when building one’s onion-peel rotation. Have it serve as an outer most shell for when it gets a bit chilly, and let it slowly graduate to beneath-jacket status as degrees drop. Just a cardigan? Only if you want it to be. 

NN07NN07 Thor 60009 Dégradé Waffle-Knit Cardigan
$360
Buy at Mr Porter
Brunello CucinelliBRUNELLO CUCINELLI Slim-Fit Alpaca-Blend Zip-Up Cardigan
$4700
Buy at Mr Porter
The Elder StatesmanThe Elder Statesman Bouclé Sweater
$1350
Buy at Mr Porter
The Barn Coat

But speaking of things that not quite one thing, not yet another, the infamous shirt jacket, or overshirt, is a stylish and popular garment to slip in and out of this time of year, and treat according to whatever you need it for.

And in the style of a barn jacket, it’ll slap even harder. Not only have we not recovered from the Carhartt Detroit craze, but everyone and their mom have taken to creating their own unique version of the workwear classic. No matter if graphic-printed or all denim’d up: Keep. ‘em. Coming. 

MR. PMR P Woven Shirt Jacket
$470
Buy at Mr Porter
Acne StudiosACNE STUDIOS Leather-Trimmed Denim Jacket
$1550
Buy at Mr Porter
Aimé Leon DoreAimé Leon Dore Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Blouson Jacket
$295
Buy at Mr Porter
RHUDERHUDE Canvas Bomber
$1935
Buy at Mr Porter
Outerwear Outliers

If you’re all decked out or just about fed up with all of the above, might I suggest treading off the beaten path? How about an army green, waxed and hooded parka? For better or for worse, this merger of New England prep with old British hunting attire is bound to take your Barbour’s place.

Not an anglophile, are we? Well, it takes a special type of sartorial savvy, a French one dare I say, to rock a boxy, tweed-y, Indian Summer-colored blazer. Up to the je ne sais quoi

Thom BrowneThom Browne Shell-Trimmed Waxed-Canvas and Shell Hooded Parka
$2490
Buy at Mr Porter
Saint LaurentSaint Laurent Houndstooth Blazer
$3600
Buy at Mr Porter

