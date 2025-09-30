The Liminal Space of Outerwear

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

Nothing, and I mean nothing beats the thrill of early autumnal outerwear. When it’s cool enough to throw over a jacket, but not so cold as to force you into disfiguring down puffers, is and will forever be the sweet-spot temperature for men’s fashion.

Call it in-limbo, call it transitional, call it liminal space or pre-fall: whatever the name of this meteorologic period, it’s a welcome reinstatement of layered dressing, and the endless options that entails.

Focusing for now on the upper half of what constitutes the season’s wardrobe, MR PORTER had us pick from its vast selection of exceptional pieces for when it’s cold but sunny, gray but mild.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Workwear blousons? Check. Wooly zip-up cardigans? Check. Waxed anoraks? Are you even actually asking anymore?

Is It a Shirt or a Sweater or a Jacket? Yes!

Let’s ease in, shall we? Anything knit, be it buttoned, zipped or a pullover, is a great place to start when building one’s onion-peel rotation. Have it serve as an outer most shell for when it gets a bit chilly, and let it slowly graduate to beneath-jacket status as degrees drop. Just a cardigan? Only if you want it to be.

NN07 NN07 Thor 60009 Dégradé Waffle-Knit Cardigan $360 Buy at Mr Porter

Brunello Cucinelli BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Slim-Fit Alpaca-Blend Zip-Up Cardigan $4700 Buy at Mr Porter

The Elder Statesman The Elder Statesman Bouclé Sweater $1350 Buy at Mr Porter

The Barn Coat

But speaking of things that not quite one thing, not yet another, the infamous shirt jacket, or overshirt, is a stylish and popular garment to slip in and out of this time of year, and treat according to whatever you need it for.

And in the style of a barn jacket, it’ll slap even harder. Not only have we not recovered from the Carhartt Detroit craze, but everyone and their mom have taken to creating their own unique version of the workwear classic. No matter if graphic-printed or all denim’d up: Keep. ‘em. Coming.

MR. P MR P Woven Shirt Jacket $470 Buy at Mr Porter

Acne Studios ACNE STUDIOS Leather-Trimmed Denim Jacket $1550 Buy at Mr Porter

Aimé Leon Dore Aimé Leon Dore Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Blouson Jacket $295 Buy at Mr Porter

Outerwear Outliers

If you’re all decked out or just about fed up with all of the above, might I suggest treading off the beaten path? How about an army green, waxed and hooded parka? For better or for worse, this merger of New England prep with old British hunting attire is bound to take your Barbour’s place.

Not an anglophile, are we? Well, it takes a special type of sartorial savvy, a French one dare I say, to rock a boxy, tweed-y, Indian Summer-colored blazer. Up to the je ne sais quoi?

Thom Browne Thom Browne Shell-Trimmed Waxed-Canvas and Shell Hooded Parka $2490 Buy at Mr Porter

Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Houndstooth Blazer $3600 Buy at Mr Porter

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.