New Balance's Nutty Dad Shoe Has Some Serious Sweet Charm

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers

New Balance is elevating its elderly dad shoe standings with a buttery, nutty, leather sneaker. The ultimate post-550 sneaker, the NB Allerdale is a dressed-up walking sneaker made tasty in a new buttery "Hazelnut" colorway.

Unlike the standard textiles used for sneakers like the 993 or the NB 740, the Allerdale is made of soft pebbled grain leather. You know, the kind that only gets better with wear?

On top of that, the muted colorway gives the Allerdale sneaker a neutral quintessence that embodies the beautifully bland nature of a good dad shoe, something New Balance does very well. And often.

But this Allerdale is a bit of a deviation from New Balance's usual trail of perfectly paternal sneakers.

The Allerdale boasts luxury underpinnings that put it a few paces ahead of the other dad shoes out there. Hailing from New Balance's premium Made in UK label, the Allerdale sneaker is handmade, with a special artisan touch visible in the sneaker's pristine stitching.

Available on the New Balance website for $270, the Allerdale's cream stitch lines, thicker build, and crumbly leather upper give the shoe a noticeably elevated disposition. Despite being a full-on sneaker, the Allerdale exudes an air of loafer-like sophistication that makes it the ultimate post-dad shoe, dad shoe.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
