New Balance's England-Made Dad Shoe Has the French Blues

New Balance has designed a Made in U.K. 991v2 sneaker that's low-key French.

The 991 sneaker arrives in this blue "Limoges" colorway alongside hints of what New Balance calls "Pageant Blue." Altogether, this creates a very satisfying dad shoe with the good kind of blues.

It features good materials, too, like high-end suede and mesh layers as well as the brand's comfort-focused tech. As the name implies, the "Limoges" 991s were designed and produced in the brand's England factory, which explains the high-quality construction.

Funny enough, the name itself, "Limoges," is actually a French city also known as the porcelain capital. So, in a way, it's a French sneaker by way of England.

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And it didn't come alone. The "Limoges" sneaker is actually part of a "Vibrant Chroma" pack, which also includes a second "Grenadine" colorway. The "Grenadine" 991v2 sneakers are also England-made but follow a rich orange color scheme. It's similar to those "Potter's Clay" pairs but with a bit more fiery sweetness.

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The "Grenadine" 991s represent fire, while the blue versions symbolize water. Both pairs are now available on New Balance's website for $270.

New Balance's 991 has always been good. But this year's batch, which has included croc skin pairs and "French" dad shoes, is looking extra stylish and luxurious.

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