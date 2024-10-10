Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Archival New Balance 740 Is the Father of All Dad Sneakers

Written by Tayler Adigun
New Balance
The New Balance 740 is the dad shoe of all dad shoes, and now it has some shiny new trim.

Just in time for fall, New Balance has reissued its classic 740, an archival sneaker that's poised and ready to become the go-to dad shoe of the season.

Shop New Balance Here

The updated 740 comes in some new colorways, giving the classic sneaker a sprinkle of modern realness.

But don't fret, the New Balance 740 maintains its favored silhouette, knit mesh upper and contrasting technical paneling.

So all that orthopedic-goodness-meets-running-shoe-glory remains unscathed. Phew.

The New Balance 740 was originally released as a daily running sneaker, but now it is back from the archives, ready to dominate the dad shoe game.

However, the New Balance 740, which will be available on the New Balance website for $100, definitely has some stiff competition when it comes to the battle of the dad shoes.

We've got Nike's V2K Run over here getting GORE-TEX upgrades and adidas' Ozweego Pro taking us back to the glory days of Raf Simons. Today's dad shoe brigade has a ton of real fighters.

But the New Balance 740 has the gift of legacy on its side since, not only is New Balance so well known for churning out the daddiest of dad shoes, but these things are ripped straight out of the past. They still get down!

There's really no beating the elderly allure of New Balance sneakers because they're just too good at making pops-approved footwear, though that they're good enough for everyone these days.

But between the 740 and still-popular elderly styles like the 530 and 725, New Balance is arguably winning the dad shoe war.

Tayler Adigun
