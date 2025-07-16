A Delicious Revamp of New Balance’s Supremely Stylish Skate Dad Shoe

The Andrew Reynolds x New Balance Numeric 933 sneaker is evolving. This dad shoe turned skate-suiting thrasher recently debuted with a quarter of rather muted colorways. But now, Reynolds is starting to have fun with it.

Newly unveiled are two new colorways, including a rich chocolate brown edition of Reynolds' signature shoe that feels classic and somewhat understated. But it’s the second colorway that'll really turn heads.

That version of Reynolds' New Balance 933 shoe comes dressed in a mix of vintage-washed indigo blues layered with dark grey overlays across the upper. Pops of burnt orange add a surprising flash of warmth against the cooler tones, giving the shoe a much bigger visual complexity compared to previous 993 releases.

Suddenly, through its mix of colors, all the different textures and overlapping panels in this skate shoe are on full display.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The vibe here is still very Reynolds: understated, functional, and quietly stylish.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“[I] wanted something that felt like my favourite runners but could still handle everything I throw at it,” Reynolds told Highsnobiety when the shoe originally debuted. “Skating for so long, you get picky. I want to feel every flick but still have support.”

The shoe carries the DNA of NB’s iconic 99X runner series through its suede paneling, sturdy ABZORB midsole cushioning, and signature “N” branding. However, it’s all translated seamlessly into a skate silhouette built to take a beating on the board.

The Andrew Reynolds x New Balance Numeric 933 in brown and in blue/orange will be available on July 18 via New Balance’s website. The shoes retail for $129.99.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As the skate legend continues his journey from frontside flip god to skateboarding’s calm, collected elder statesman, his shoes are mirroring that evolution. This is a dad shoe built to Andrew Reynolds' specific skate specifications.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.