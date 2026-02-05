The New Balance Sneaker-Loafer Was Crazy. Its Sequel Sneaker Loafer Is Crazier

New Balance can be credited with designing the most polarizing footwear silhouette in recent memory. The New Balance 1906L dubbed the ‘snoafer’, certainly did the rounds when images first emerged.

And while not all of the attention was good attention, it seems that enough of it was, because New Balance is doubling down on the polarizing hybrid sneaker front with the New Balance 1890A, and COMME des GARÇONS wants a piece of the action, too.

In the world of sneaker collaborators, few are more desirable than the mighty COMME des GARÇONS. Arguably one of the most influential brands of all time, Rei Kawakubo’s brainchild is known for its avant-garde and groundbreaking collections.

But, when it comes to sneaker collaborations, CdG strips things back to basics, opting for simple black and white color palettes. There’s no change here with the New Balance x COMME des GARÇONS HOMME 1890A.

The silhouette it something to behold. While elements of New Balance’s sneaker DNA shine through in the form of the sole unit and technical, layered upper, the overall effect is much more akin to a moccasin.

The sleek silhouette treads the line between formal shoe and sneaker effortlessly. Offering the versatility of, say, a Clarks Wallabee, as well as the sporty essence of the New Balance 1906.

In typical CdG form, the New Balance x COMME des GARÇONS HOMME 1890A will be available in two understated palettes: Black and Wheat.

But so, what are we calling these then? Smoccasin? Moccasneaker?

