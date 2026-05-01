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New Balance’s Nuttiest Dad Shoe Is Too Delicious for Its Own Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's next 991 is pretty nutty, in a good way.

The latest Made in U.K. pair literally looks like it's covered in peanut butter. But in reality, the 991 dad sneakers feature creamy nubuck leather uppers, realized in this tannish brown colorway known as "Chipmunk."

Shop New Balance 991

Funny enough, nuts are part of the IRL animal's diet.

Anywho, underneath the nut-flavored touches, New Balance's 991 sneaker offers more high-quality England-made details, like cream-colored breathable leather underlays and its signature chunky soles.

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Really, all that's missing is a jelly pair. Sadly, there isn't one. But New Balance has other good-looking 991s to make up for it.

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Several strong 991s have come from the brand this year, including blue suede "Limoges" pairs and rich chocolatey dad shoes. Let's not forget those "Potter's Clay" versions, which looked more like pumpkin spice lattes for feet.

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New Balance shows no signs of letting up on its 991, as it prepares yet another deliciously nutty pair for the season.

As we speak, the Made in U.K. 991v1 "Chipmunk" sneakers are scheduled to drop on New Balance's website and at select retailers on May 7 for $270.

Shop New Balance
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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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