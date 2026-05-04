New Balance’s Berry-Flavored Dad Sneaker Is Freaky & Fruity

New Balance's 1890 is okay with being the weird dad shoe. The techy model is fully embracing it, even.

Take the "Boysenberry" pairs, for instance. The sneaker's mesh underlays arrive in this deep purple, inspired by the rare sweet-tart fruit. After that, New Balance pretty much runs wild with this particular pair.

There are neon-yellow speckles on the midsole that look as if someone flicked them there with a paintbrush. At the same time, bright red ribbing and slick patent leather lands on the heel, while the wavy upper overlays get bold outlines.

It's fruity with a side of freaky. And that's good.

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Really, the 1890 isn't a normal dad shoe, borrowing its looks from both the 2002 and 890v3 models. The hybrid has enjoyed spins from New Balance's typical heavy-hitters, yes, but with offbeat twists. Action Bronson designed colorful pairs named "Cyborg Tears" and "Hornet Tusk" (enough said). Then, Joe Freshgoods literally said "let's get weird" with his own collaborative spin inspired by the futuristic rap music videos of the '90s.

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Let's also not forget the model's dressier spin-off, the 1890A, a sneaker-moccasin mashup which also received a COMME des GARÇONS collab.

JJJJound is set to calm things down a bit with its upcoming minimalist take on the sneaker. But until then, New Balance's 1890 is keeping things weird.

Speaking of which, the "Boysenberry" pairs are now available on the brand's website for $180.

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