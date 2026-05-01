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New Balance's Newest Split-Soled Shoe Has Twice the Sole, Twice the Love

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
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Want to make a New Balance dad shoe even hotter? Split it right down the middle. The sole, that is.

Even dipped in tonal camel-colored suede, New Balance's TF100 sneaker is one of the most adventurous silhouettes NB has done, well, ever. 

shop new balance TF100 here

Because let's be real. New Balance does dad shoes like nobody else but in general, these elderly-tinged stunners don't get too crazy where shape and silhouette are concerned. But the TF100 is pushing back against all of that.

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See, up top, things stay pretty calm with a narrow, rounded toe box, a tonal "N" logo, and mesh paneling at the center. But at the bottom, that's where NB turns up the heat, which feels a bit counterintuitive to the curated neutrality of this muted sneaker.

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NB's TF100 shoe, available on the New Balance website for $130, wears a split midfoot that gives the shoe a sculptural, rocking-chair-esque look.

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Beyond just looking really cool, the TF100’s split base also serves a functional purpose: the split midsole gives the TF100 enhanced wearability and a smoother foot feel overall.

Elsewhere, the TF100's techy disposition is bolstered by the molded rubber forefoot and pod-like heel, which has a certain martian-like charm that's only aided by the reflective cutout "N" at the sneaker's midfoot. 

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It's like the TF100 sneaker can't decide if it wants to be a true dad shoe or an intergalactic stunner. Split the difference?

shop new balance here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
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