We Beat the Line for a First Look at DSM's Archive Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

Dover Street Market has not forgotten about its American customers, even if it might’ve seemed that way last year. Defying a precedent set in previous years, DSM’s rare and beloved Market Market sale landed only in Paris and London. Europeans showed up in droves for cut-price goodies that ranged from from old-season Prada to long sold-out Nike sneakers, while those stateside were left to watch the hauls pile up online.

But worry not, because DSM is bringing its huge sale back to the US of A. However, it’s hitting up a new city.

At this very moment, DSM is opening the doors to the first-ever Market Market sale in Los Angeles, where DSM has operated a storefront since 2018. Highsnobiety got an early look at the space, which called Market Market: Message Market and held inside the massive multi-use space Mica Studios. Spoiler alert: It’s as mind-boggling as ever.

As we found out firsthand at the last New York Market Market in 2023, the sheer scale of DSM’s archive sales are overwhelming in the best way possible.

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DSM’s vast portfolio will be on offer for up to 70% off. That means you’ve got The North Face’s high-tech hiking gear rubbing shoulders with The Row’s luxurious cloth and streetwear titans like Stüssy alongside smaller makers like Kiko Kostadinov. Plus, tons of old-season items from the various COMME des GARÇONS sub-labels and backed brands like Liberal Youth Ministry.

The sneaker space is always especially stacked, featuring huge reductions on DSM's great collaborations, while COMME des GARÇONS, which is co-hosting the event, will surely provide the most expansively stocked selection. (Fun fact: CDG founder Rei Kawakubo is also cofounder of DSM.) That means every part of the CDG universe — from those already affordable heart-logoed CDG Play pieces to the mainline’s avant dressmaking — is on hand with slashed prices.

Last time this sale was in America, eager shoppers braved extreme fog caused by Canadian wildfires to queue for DSM’s steals. Expect LA’s biggest DSM enjoyers to be equally determined on May 8 at 10 a.m. when doors open to Market Market, although the ticket system (which is constantly refreshing with new tickets) should help thwart the normally unrelenting lines.

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Make sure to get a ticket to avoid disappointment and to go in with an open mind.

Just like shopping DSM during a normal week, you never know what you’ll stumble across. You may just find your new favorite brand — and on sale, no less. And if not, hey, grab a special Market Market: Message Market poster to commemorate the experience.

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