Highsnobiety
Two Menswear Innovators Walk Into a NYC Workwear Institution...

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style
Geoffrey Baptiste
Nicholas Daley is a man of many talents. Only a few months ago, the Jamaican-Scottish designer made his Met Gala debut and, now, he's partnered with Nepenthes New York and Brooklyn-based designer Kozaburo for a concise capsule of thoughtful gear.

It's a meeting of the minds that just makes sense.

That is to say, all three parties reinterpret workwear through their own distinct lenses.

Daley's eponymous line infuses heritage into artfully approachable staples; LVMH Special Prize-winner Kozaburo hand-stitches and deconstructs blue collar classics into something fresh; Nepenthes is the Japanese parent company of all-timer imprints like Engineered Garments and newcomers like tActi that transform workwear into newness both reliable and revolutionary.

Geoffrey Baptiste
Together, they ideated a collection as straightforward as it was innovative.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available on Daley's website and the Nepenthes NY web store, the Nicholas Daley x Kozaburo for Nepenthes NY capsule comprises a handful of graphic tees, corresponding scarves, a remixed Engineered Garments Workaday chore coat, and headwear.

It's a perfect balance.

You have the no-nonsense silhouettes innate to Nepenthes' oeuvre, Kozaburo's ingeniously and individually retooled hats, and Daley's signature hand-crocheted caps. The latter technique also lends color and textural contrast to the jacket, while Kozaburo's design language renders a timeless bit of neckwear all-new.

All totally wearable, all overtly cool, all smartly comprehensive of all involved.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nepenthes' local store is a veritable New York institution that doesn't get quite enough credit for platforming as many emerging and independent designers as it ought to. Daley and Kozaburo's collaborative line is as good as any opportunity to offer some deserved praise.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
