Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Engineered Garments' New Designers Will Continue Engineering Garments (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
engineered garments / Omi Tanaka
1 / 22

Perhaps it's appropriate that Daiki Suzuki, founder and designer of American clothing institution Engineered Garments, didn't formally announce that he was stepping down from design duties. For nearly 30 years, Engineered Garments' intellectual reference points and immense influence on modern menswear was belied by a humble indifference to promoting anything other than its imminently wearable product.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But without Suzuki guiding Engineered Garments after its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, who will continue to engineer those garments?

Shop Engineered Garments

Highsnobiety has spoken exclusively with Suzuki's successors, Kenta Miamoto and Kunimasa Odagi about Engineered Garments' future.

But, first things first. Engineered Garments' new designers are hardly "new." A representative of Engineered Garments' parent company, Nepenthes, describes Miamoto as having been Suzuki's "right hand" for over a decade. Odagi similarly has spent over 10 years working with Suzuki on collaborative endeavors that stretch back to the Woolrich days. (Note that Suzuki will continue to oversee these kinds of "special projects" for Engineered Garments as he's not entirely leaving the company)

engineered garments / Omi Tanaka
1 / 21

"Designing as a duo, especially within the Engineered Garments universe, is less about dividing roles and more about building a creative dialogue," say Miamoto and Odagi, who spoke with Highsnobiety as a pair. "Taking the lead on Engineered Garments, even with Daiki Suzuki still involved, means balancing creative freedom with a deep respect for the brand’s heritage. You can’t work on Engineered Garments without feeling the weight of the past three decades. But it’s not a burden; it’s a guiding force."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Miamoto and Odagi's first Engineered Garments collection, "2 TONE," debuts for Spring/Summer 2026. As its name implies, it's a stylistic homage to both two-tone, the British subgenre that lead classic ska to its punkier revival, and The Specials, two-tone's most visible proponent.

Even with its 50-50 monochrome and color split, the collection is classic Engineered Garments — and yet, not quite. A casual EG enjoyer may observe its thematic distinctions without realizing that it was shaped by different designers (which, admittedly, is quite fair considering that Miamoto and Odagi have helped shape the better part of two-dozen prior EG collections).

However, those well-schooled in the brand's history will discern a slightly distinct timbre.

Recognizable Engineered Garments staples are here, from the hooded interliners to the ample military trousers. But subtle revisions are also at play, made overt by original styles like the bomberish Referee Jacket and more modestly manifested through subtle retooling. EG's familiar trad-ish, workwear-ish, milsurp-ish, menwear-ish design cues remain, they're just refreshed.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Though skirts, aprons, and shorts are all familiar elements of the Engineered Garments canon, for instance, hardly ever has an EG collection featured quite so many cropped, abbreviated, or layered pants.

engineered garments / Omi Tanaka
1 / 16

"While our inspirations overlap with Daiki’s, we also bring in our own perspectives, shaped by things like generational changes, location, and personal experiences," say Miamoto and Odagi. "Leading the brand is about evolving these ideas thoughtfully, not completely reinventing them."

Longtime fans will still find plenty to like in the new Engineered Garments. Those Bedford Jackets, Carlyle Pants, 19th Century Shirts, and longline parkas aren't going anywhere (these new designers are quite conscious of what EG customers crave). But they will be accompanied by and reinterpreted in the name of newness, guided by the ever-present design philosophies established by Suzuki himself.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"The essence of Engineered Garments is carefully controlled contradiction," Miamoto and Odagi say. "It’s about balance – between chaos and precision, heritage and innovation and New York grit. It’s more than just a fashion label. At its core, EG is a philosophy of clothing: clothes meant to be lived in, layered, worn hard, and interpreted personally."

engineered garments / Omi Tanaka
1 / 15

Miamoto and Odagi also offered some key lessons they learned from Suzuki. One may as well take these as a manifesto for new Engineered Garments, which is actually the old Engineered Garments. Because, really, it's all Engineered Garments.

"Design with purpose, not for attention.

Respect the archive, but don’t be controlled by it.

Imperfection is a signature, not a flaw.

Consistency builds a unique language.

Trust your instincts, even when they're subtle.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Don’t explain everything—let the wearer discover it.

Think about the whole system, not just the piece."

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
ASICSGEL-DS TRAINER 14
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jack Harlow, Endrick & an Undersung New Balance Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Engineered Garments Makes Hairy Stompers From Boring Clarks
  • This Isn't a Grey New Balance Dad Shoe! It's a Highly Engineered Skate Shoe
  • Why Weren’t Some of New York’s Foremost Black Designers at the Met Gala?
  • Designer Sneakers Are Good Again
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Classy Dad Shoe Looks Sharp In a Canadian Tuxedo
  • Engineered Garments' New Designers Will Continue Engineering Garments (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike’s All-New Super Skinny Air Max Sneaker Carries the Dad Shoe Torch
  • Once a Mere Hairstyle, the Mullet Is Now a Dress Code
  • He's Got Game: Carlos Alcaraz Has Already Won Wimbledon with His Style Alone
  • Vans' Studded Leather Skate Shoe Is Skatepark Couture
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now