Nike’s Subtle Yet Striking Air Max Makes Every Thread Count

Who says stitching is just for grandma’s?​

The Air Max 90 in beige and a deep royal blue is proof that a little thread goes a long way, especially when it’s “Legion Pine” green and running right through a certified sneaker icon.​

Nike’s been remixing the Air Max line since ‘87, but this drop might be the most low-key flex yet. The inoffensive colorway does most of the talking, but it’s that sharp, contrast stitching that steals the show. Suddenly, the detail everyone is used to ignoring is the main act.​

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That’s what makes this AM90 so good. We’re used to new colorways, whether they’re crazy bold or more under-the-radar, but a new texture and overall vibe? Now, that’s innovative.​

The classic shape, the waffle sole, and the visible Air unit are all still here, but the vibe is different. It’s a reminder that sometimes, it’s the smallest detail that can make the world of difference.​

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Plus, that blue and green combo is a match made in heaven. The perfect pop of fun to an already strong silhouette.​

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