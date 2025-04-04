Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Next Video Game-Inspired Air Max Sneaker Goes Goldeneye

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After exploring the origins, Nike enters "Big Head Mode" with another Air Max 1 sneaker inspired by nostalgic video games. However, whereas the previous drew inspiration from our favorite low poly ape, the latest pair of Air Maxes goes Swoosh James Bond.

The latest Nike Air Max 1 sneaker is actually named " Big Head Mode." However, the design itself is undeniably inspired by 1997's GoldenEye 007. The Nintendo 64 video game allowed players to play from the POV of thee James Bond, a.k.a Pierce Brosnan at the time, with the ability to complete missions and fight the bad guys. Of course, looking devilishly dapper came with the job, too.

Like the iconic character, the Nike Air Max 1 gets its own classic black and white tuxedo. The shoe offers up smooth sheeny and suede-like textures, shaded with black, white, and grey. At the same time, the sneaker features a few golden touches, nodding to the iconic Golden Gun, the game's end-all-be-all weapon.

Another neat moment is the shoe's meshy underlay, finished with a very subtle low poly graphic that ties back to the shoe's overarching concept.

Nike has also slightly elevated the Air Max 1's signature comfort, adding extra padding around the tongue and its standard Air cushioning in the soles.

And for the cherry on top, besides its impressive Bond aesthetic, the shoe boasts these flat, thick shoelaces, bringing some slight skate-ish charm to the cleverly done shoe.

Nike's .SWOOSH is again behind this latest pair of 007-themed Air Maxes. The gaming platform even strikes the insoles, with reimagined branding arriving in the form of a bullseye target (Swoosh marks the spot, of course). And like the "Donkey Kong" shoes, the newest Air Max sneaker naturally gets another "E" rating on the tongue.

Nike's Air Max 1 "Big Head Mode" is scheduled to drop for pre-order at 7AM PST (10AM EST) exclusively at .SWOOSH. Unlike the "Donkey Kong" sneakers, which saw a wide release on Nike's SNKRS app, the latest pair will be only available to .SWOOSH members.

So, if you're looking to cop the 007 Nikes, time to officially sign up for the .SWOOSH team.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
