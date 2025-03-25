Nike's "Donkey Kong"-Themed Air Maxes Are Pure Swoosh Genius

Happy Air Max Day to all who celebrate! This year's holiday kicks off with the launch of Nike's absolutely bananas Air Max 1 "Big Head Origins" sneakers.

The Nike Air Max 1 shoe arrives as an ode to old-school low-poly video games, whose iconic characters often had, well, massive heads (hence, the "Big Head Origins" name).

Donkey Kong is part of the big head, low-poly community, and appears to be another inspiration point for the latest Air Maxes. The shoes, even nicknamed "Donkey Kong," come with wonderfully hairy brown suede details and banana graphics, nodding to the gorilla's appearance and signatures.

The Nike Air Max 1 sneaker offers plenty more clever details and nods to the beloved video games and Mr. Kong. For instance, the backside features classic Nike branding in the form of a golden coin, like those seen in the Donkey Kong games. At the same time, a polygonal Swoosh strikes the sidewall, while deliberately low-res logos land elsewhere.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"DS" coins land on the insole, crediting the .SWOOSH team, Nike's gaming-focused imprint, as the mind behind this crazy-good pair of sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Finally, Nike's Air Max gets an "E" rating on the back of the tongue. Why? Nike's Air Maxes are for everyone, and that's if you can cop this impressive pair.

The newest Air Max 1 sneaker is poised to be the hot ticket on Air Max Day, in addition to those snakeskin Air Max DN8s and Patta's revived "Chlorophyll" Air Max 1s. The shoes officially land on Nike's SNKRS app on March 26 at 10 AM EST sharp.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Set those alarms, sneakerheads...if you haven't already.