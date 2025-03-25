Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's "Donkey Kong"-Themed Air Maxes Are Pure Swoosh Genius

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Happy Air Max Day to all who celebrate! This year's holiday kicks off with the launch of Nike's absolutely bananas Air Max 1 "Big Head Origins" sneakers.

The Nike Air Max 1 shoe arrives as an ode to old-school low-poly video games, whose iconic characters often had, well, massive heads (hence, the "Big Head Origins" name).

Shop Nike Air Max 1

Donkey Kong is part of the big head, low-poly community, and appears to be another inspiration point for the latest Air Maxes. The shoes, even nicknamed "Donkey Kong," come with wonderfully hairy brown suede details and banana graphics, nodding to the gorilla's appearance and signatures.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Nike Air Max 1 sneaker offers plenty more clever details and nods to the beloved video games and Mr. Kong. For instance, the backside features classic Nike branding in the form of a golden coin, like those seen in the Donkey Kong games. At the same time, a polygonal Swoosh strikes the sidewall, while deliberately low-res logos land elsewhere.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"DS" coins land on the insole, crediting the .SWOOSH team, Nike's gaming-focused imprint, as the mind behind this crazy-good pair of sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Finally, Nike's Air Max gets an "E" rating on the back of the tongue. Why? Nike's Air Maxes are for everyone, and that's if you can cop this impressive pair.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The newest Air Max 1 sneaker is poised to be the hot ticket on Air Max Day, in addition to those snakeskin Air Max DN8s and Patta's revived "Chlorophyll" Air Max 1s. The shoes officially land on Nike's SNKRS app on March 26 at 10 AM EST sharp.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Set those alarms, sneakerheads...if you haven't already.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW NRG ISPA Bodysuit
$220.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Next, Supreme Serves Up Slick Leather Air Maxes
    • Sneakers
  • This Nike Air Max Is Bigger Than Its Beautifully Stealthy Colorway
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's 'Donkey Kong' Air Max Sneakers Go Bananas
    • Sneakers
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
    • Sneakers
  • After 20 Years, Nike's Spotted Air Maxes Heat Up Again
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Donkey Kong"-Themed Air Maxes Are Pure Swoosh Genius
    • Sneakers
  • A Timberland, And Then Some
    • Sneakers
  • Kappa's Football Jerseys? Undefeated. Its Fashion Jerseys? Promising
    • Style
  • A North Face Collaboration So Good, It Debuts on the Runway
    • Style
  • In Rainbow Metallic, adidas' Chonky Basketball Mule Is Beyond Futuristic
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Pretty (& Glossy) "Hydrangeas" Air Force 1s Are in Full Bloom
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now