In Ocean Beige, Nike's Classic Air Max Brings Sand to Your Feet

Nike is further expanding the stylistic allure of its Air Max 180 sneaker with a new oceanic colorway that's basically spring break for your feet.

Nike’s beachy "Light Khaki" Air Max 180 shoe sports a gradient color treatment that begins at its toe and fades across the sneaker from a deep sandy tan that affects the suede paneling into a light ocean blue that hits mesh underneath. The sunny yellow outsole keeps the coastal vibes going above a splash of blue.

Now, it's still early days but 2025 feels like the year of the Air Max 180. Or, at the very least, the year of the Air Max 180's rebrand.

In January, Nike's Air Max 180 was struck by lightning with an electrifying new design courtesy of Kai Taylor, a patient at Doernbecher Children's Hospital who created his own Air Max 180 as a part of Nike's Doernbecher Freestyle collection.

And earlier in March, London record label Apron Records released a texturally astonishing Air Max 180 complete with a furry tongue, suede underlays, and cozy-fied fuzzy laces. Clearly, Nike is ramping up for Air Max Day ahead of schedule (March 26, mark your calendars).

Compared to those two stellar stompers, the "Light Khaki" Air Max 180, available for $150 on Nike's website this spring, is pretty demure. But with its beautifully beachy colorway, the sneaker fits right in with this small but mighty lineup of Air Max 180 sneakers poised to take over the Air Max kingdom. Ok, so the competition might be a bit too stiff to make that happen right now, but it's not a reach to say the Air Max 180 is climbing up the ranks, or at least providing a nice beachy alternative.