Nike’s Zip-Up Air Max Is Extra Rugged in GORE-TEX

It’s been a big year for the Air Max SNDR and the best is yet to come: GORE-TEX Air Max SNDRs are on the way.

First seen in Nike’s second sneaker showcase of this year, the ‘90s zip-up Air Max gets a weatherproof update using GORE-TEX’s signature water-tight technologies across a durable ripstop upper. The release is available in either all-black, purple, or red.

After Nike confirmed the news of GORE-TEX Air Max SNDRs earlier this summer, the trail went cold for those wanting to buy a pair of the sneakers.

However, now official images of the shoes have emerged online (pesky sneaker leakers managed to get their hands on the photos) which normally means the release is imminent.

While online reports differ, the release date should fall somewhere between the Holiday 2024 season and early next year. For official word, we’ll have to wait on the American sportswear giant.

The Nike Air Max SNDR has never been so ubiquitous. The zip-up Air Max has gone from being an underappreciated archival deep-cut, found mainly in vintage stores specializing in this kind of niche techy footwear, to being in all good sneaker stores worldwide.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the SNDR so, along with watertight GORE-TEX pairs, more zip-up sneakers are coming in celebration of the occasion.

Solid gold colorways and complete reinterpretations of the shoe’s design are also in the pipeline — it really is SNDR season.