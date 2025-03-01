A London-Based Music Label Is Behind This Texturally Stunning Nike Air Max

The comeback era for the Nike Air Max 180 just got much better, thanks to Apron Records' wonderfully textural spin on the model.

Let's dive right into this beautiful sea of textures. The Apron Records x Nike Air Max 180 sneakers start with buttery leather overlays and hairy suede underlays. In the mood for more fuzz? The shoes also include furry tongues and shoelaces.

But that's not all. The collaborative Air Max 180 sneakers also feature these luxe reptilian-like touches alongside shiny metallic caps and Apron branding on the heels.

Finally, as distressed-looking Swooshes land the sides, Apron Records caps off its Nike Air Max 180 with razor blade lace dubrae. Sharp and charming.

Apron Records is the brainchild of Steven Julien, a.k.a. musician FunkinEven. Launched in 2014, Apron Records has become much more than a record label recognized for its cutting-edge Black music. It's also a clothing brand that works with emerging designers for a solid line of streetwear apparel and accessories, which, according to the brand, "rivals the clout of skate brands and fashion houses."

Apron Records has previously worked with Patta Soundsystem, Patta's very own music label, to drop a collaborative artists project and a clothing capsule to commemorate the occasion.

The Apron Records evolution continues, as it adds "Nike collaborator" to its growing resume. As confirmed on its Instagram page, the brand's Nike Air Max 180 sneakers are scheduled to drop on March 8 in Teal and Team Red colorways.

It's a solid start to the year for the Nike Air Max 180. First, Nike's Doernbecher Freestyle blessed us with a very cool, lightning-struck Air Max 180 designed by one of the hospital's patient-designers.

Now, Apron Records has cooked up the brand's finest version of the model yet.