Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A London-Based Music Label Is Behind This Texturally Stunning Nike Air Max

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The comeback era for the Nike Air Max 180 just got much better, thanks to Apron Records' wonderfully textural spin on the model.

Let's dive right into this beautiful sea of textures. The Apron Records x Nike Air Max 180 sneakers start with buttery leather overlays and hairy suede underlays. In the mood for more fuzz? The shoes also include furry tongues and shoelaces.

Shop Nike Air Max 180

But that's not all. The collaborative Air Max 180 sneakers also feature these luxe reptilian-like touches alongside shiny metallic caps and Apron branding on the heels.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Finally, as distressed-looking Swooshes land the sides, Apron Records caps off its Nike Air Max 180 with razor blade lace dubrae. Sharp and charming.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Apron Records is the brainchild of Steven Julien, a.k.a. musician FunkinEven. Launched in 2014, Apron Records has become much more than a record label recognized for its cutting-edge Black music. It's also a clothing brand that works with emerging designers for a solid line of streetwear apparel and accessories, which, according to the brand, "rivals the clout of skate brands and fashion houses."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Apron Records has previously worked with Patta Soundsystem, Patta's very own music label, to drop a collaborative artists project and a clothing capsule to commemorate the occasion.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Apron Records evolution continues, as it adds "Nike collaborator" to its growing resume. As confirmed on its Instagram page, the brand's Nike Air Max 180 sneakers are scheduled to drop on March 8 in Teal and Team Red colorways.

It's a solid start to the year for the Nike Air Max 180. First, Nike's Doernbecher Freestyle blessed us with a very cool, lightning-struck Air Max 180 designed by one of the hospital's patient-designers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Now, Apron Records has cooked up the brand's finest version of the model yet.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54142.5444547.5
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Scaly, Advanced Air Max Sneaker Is Straight-Up Cold (Blooded)
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Insanely Fire "Volcano" Air Max Sneaker Finally Erupts
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Air Max Football Boot Is a Confusing (But Undeniably Fun) Hybrid
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Doernbecher Air Maxes Are Straight Flames (Lightning, Too)
    • Sneakers
  • Another Certified Nike Air Max Classic Has Gone Tiffany
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Sleeper Hit Basketball Shoe Goes Luxe Beast Mode
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Italian-Crafted "Birks" Are Pure Quiet Luxury
    • Sneakers
  • Loewe's Golden Bike Is for Everyone
    • Style
  • If Cyborgs Wore Sunglasses, They’d Choose Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster
    • Style
  • Love Letters From Loro Piana
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • A London-Based Music Label Is Behind This Texturally Stunning Nike Air Max
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now