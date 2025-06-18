Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Techy Air Max Mule Becomes Dark Like the Night Sky

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Originally launched when Bluetooth was a flex and your phone still flipped, the Nike Air Max Craze has made its large-scale return. (As have so many other good things from the Y2K era, of late.)

A navy colorway wraps the upper on the latest rendition of the Air Max Craze.

Nicknamed “Midnight Navy,” the new shoe continues its dark-colored theme with a black shroud that zips up and obscures the laces. Meanwhile, white piping and pixel-tinged graphics give this shoe the retro-tech feel of the early ‘00s.

And of course, this wouldn’t be an Air Max without the signature air bubble-filled sole. 

The Air Max Craze was originally introduced in the early 2000s as a techy cross-training sneaker and was only available for a short period of time.

The backless mule features a slingback closure extending from the sole to provide heel support. It’s a similar system to that in other Nike mules, like its sporty Calm model.

The Nike Air Max Craze "Midnight Navy" will retail for $180 and is expected to release this summer on the Nike website.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
