Nike’s Simple Mule Becomes Fluff-tastic

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Nike’s Calm Mule is an uncomplicated slip-on loafer: a contoured design made from a single piece of foam with a removable strap along the back. However, it’s hard to see the shoe's simplicity when it's entirely covered in fluff. 

An upcoming update of the Calm Mule covers the shoe with fuzzy fur fabric. Seriously, there’s hardly a square inch of this cozy mule that isn’t covered in the stuff. 

A shoe we once described as a more sporty answer to Birkenstock’s classic Boston Clog is letting its hair down and showing its wild side. 

Thanks to its textural upgrade, the Nike Calm Mule is now hitting levels of coziness we’ve not seen from the shoe before. Once a model designed for summer adventures, with a water-friendly design ideal for long days at the beach or pool, it has become a shoe you pull out on the coldest of winter days. 

When the seasons change later this year, a fluff-tastic mule is what you want to slip on to run errands in the cold winter weather. So, it’s fitting these shoes are expected to be released during the holiday season (no official release date has been announced from Nike, yet).

Sandals aren’t only for summer and Nike’s new fluffy clog proves it. However, if you’re looking for a clog that’s a little more hairy, then Balenciaga and Crocs have something for you

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
