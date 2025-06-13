Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Frankenstein Air Max Sneaker Is Back Running Wild

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Aside from a drop or two during the spring season, the Nike Air Max Waffle chat has been relatively quiet since the model's debut in 2024. But that's about to change.

With summer finally here, the wild sneaker mashup is back running wild in fresh colorways like "Sprinter Green."

With the "Sprinter Green" scheme, the Air Max Waffle presents its usual textural uppers, featuring leather, hairy suede, and breathable materials, all soaked in summer-worthy pink and green shades.

Underneath the all-new paint job, the Air Max's hybrid design remains very much evident. Expect the Air Max Plus' cushioned sole plus the Waffle Trainer details, again mashing together two Nike greats into one sneaker.

And it's a Waffle shoe, after all, finished with Nike's signature patterned, grippy outsole seen on other models, like the iconic LD-1000 and new-old classics like the C1TY sneaker.

The Nike Air Max Waffle "Sprinter Green" sneaker is scheduled to drop on June 18 via Nike's SNKRS app. It will join a rust-colored "Bright Ceramic" pair, which will be released on the same day.

Nike's breezy Frankenstein sneaker is summer-ready, to say the least.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
