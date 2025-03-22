Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Outdoor-Flavored "Dunk" Is Now Built to Last

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Remember Nike's C1TY sneaker, its new outdoorsy Dunk-ish model? Well, it's built to last now.

The Nike C1TY shoe is still relatively new to the game, brought into the world less than a year ago. However, it's never too early for a Cordura upgrade.

That's right. The highly durable material appears on this latest premium C1TY sneaker, making up the underlays and ultimately taking the model to new, extra rugged levels. Due to its top-notch strength and resilience, Cordura isn't just a choice material for military gear but also casual sneakers. Nike, in particular, has used nylon-like material for its shoes and even clothes, including skate-ready denim.

Now, it's the C1TY's turn for the Cordura treatment.

In addition to earning a new tough edge, Nike's C1TY sneaker comes with deliciously fuzzed-up suede moments and seemingly smooth leather Swooshes. Elsewhere, the model offers up its traditional trail-ready fixings like its lugged soles and practical pull tabs.

Even the C1TY's shoelaces got an upgrade, now resembling hiker-style lace-ups.

The newest C1TY still looks like an outdoor-flavored mashup of Nike hits, like its Field General and Dunk Low (folks have even called it a "Tom Sachs ripoff" for its close resemblance to the designer's General Purpose collab). The shoe is just now sturdier than ever.

Nike keeps up the C1TY's tradition of great colorways, wrapping the Cordura versions in a pleasing "Wheat" brown color scheme. The Cordura C1TY sneaker also comes in a white and orange colorway.

It's unknown when Nike will unleash its Cordura C1TY sneakers. However, with these official images out, it's safe to assume they'll land soon.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
