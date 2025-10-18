Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike Turned a Classic Running Shoe Into Its Sweetest Stepper Yet

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Many kinds of Nike Cortez sneakers have dropped over the years, ranging from classic retro styles to deconstructed pairs designed by Union. But the latest version just might be the sweetest Cortez sneakers yet.

Nike's "Fauna Brown" Cortez sneaker is basically the classic model gone full chocolate mode. The sneaker appears in this satisfying cocoa brown color, which completely covers the shoe and its rich details.

Really, it's like a box of chocolates, offering up various textures for sneakerheads obsessed with nice materials. There are leather Swooshes, creamy suede touches, and crisp yet sheeny nylon underlays.

For dessert, Nike tops it all off with matching brown velvet shoelaces. It creates a similar vibe to those soft satin Cortez sneakers, but better, more delectable.

And Nike has more sweet steppers at the Swoosh factory. In addition to the "Fauna Brown," the sportswear label also designed a "Sweet Beet" Cortez, which features the same premium construction but in a sugary pink colorway.

The tasty Cortez sneakers are expected to drop during the fall season on Nike's website. Let's hope they arrive before spooky season ends.

We already got a few solid sneakers for Halloween, including candy corn-flavored Nikes. A chocolatey Cortez would only complete the rotation.

